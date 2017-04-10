Watch: Thor and his 'friend from work' battle it out in first teaser for 'Ragnarok'

Marvel released the teaser for the Thor: Ragnarok today and it's the perfect antidote to our Monday blues.

If you've watched the previous two Thor films, you know they aren't the brightest gems in MCU's gauntlet. But you watch them anyway, to keep up with the little easter eggs, the mid-credit and endi-credit scenes.

With Ragnarok, Marvel takes Thor in a different direction.

Check out the brand new poster for Marvel Studios' #ThorRagnarok, in theaters November 3rd! pic.twitter.com/RrVup3Mm7k — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 10, 2017

Fittingly set to Led Zepplin’s Immigrant song, the teaser sees the Norse god lose his kingdom, his hammer Mjolnir and his long locks.

With its 80's aesthetic, snappy dialogues and punk rock music, the film's style is reminiscent of Guardians of the Galaxy. Director Taika Waititi seems to have let Chris Hemsworth lean into his comedic chops, seen in the end-credit scene of Doctor Strange and the Thor mockumentaries.

We get a good look at the new characters —​ Cate Blanchett's villanous Hela, Jeff Glodblum's Grandmaster and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie — and the first look of Karl Urban's Skurge, all delightfully campy.

Loki's not just the master of chaos now, but of knives as well. And if Thor thought his "friend from work" was going to take it easy on him, he was wrong.

This is the most exciting a Thor film has ever looked.

Watch the teaser: