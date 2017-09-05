Watch 'Secret Lecturaar': This video not only spoofs Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' trailer, but also gives an important lesson

We all know that it's Teacher's Day today when we pay respect to our beloved teachers. On the occasion, the folks at The Viral Fever (TVF) have come out with a video titled Secret Lecturaar. Just as the name suggests, it closely follows the lines of the recently released trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film with Zaira Wasim itled Secret Superstar.

While the video can easily pass off as a spoof of Secret Superstar trailer, it aims to highlight several important issues like, how every parent wants the best teacher for their kids, but they don't want their children to join the teaching profession. Reason? In our country, it is the teachers who remain underpaid.

The video also urges everyone to bring out the hidden teacher in themselves and share their knowledge with the world in a unique way. While we love the way TVF has tried to communicate the idea, they also manage to make it light hearted and humorous without making it seem preachy. Watch out for the guy who plays Mr Loney (aka the Aamir Khan of Secret Lecturaar).

Watch the video right here: