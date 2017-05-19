WATCH: Ranveer Singh gives us a glimpse of what to expect in 'Gully Boy' through #DontHoldBack rap!

Ranveer Singh has signed Gully Boy, a film by Zoya Akhtar along side Alia Bhatt. The actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film which is based on the life of a street rapper.

While Ranveer is currently shooting for Padmavati, he recently shot for a new rapping video for the clothing brand Jack & Jones which makes us excited for his look and role in Gully Boy. Ranveer is the brand ambassador for the brand and he had also tweeted a picture from the recording studio sometime back with Anushka Manchanda.

However, this is not the first time the actor has been seen rapping. Last year he released a rap for the same clothing brand and now we see him in this latest video that goes by the hashtag #DontHoldBack. Earlier, he had showcased his rapping skills in the movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

The video starts with Ranveer sitting on top of a pile of old clothes in the parking lot of a building. The actor looks dreadful wearing a white shirt paired with black jeans and a black coat and yes, the dreadlocks. The music of the video represents the underground scene that is a trend amongst the youth today.

The video completely excites us and Ranveer's effortless rapping is commendable. And, his edgy look in the video stands out. After watching this video, we are waiting to see Ranveer's performance in Gully Boy!

Watch the video right here: