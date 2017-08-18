WATCH: 'Miley Cyrus' goes retro for the video of her new single 'Younger Now'

Is Miley introspecting with this new single?

Singer Miley Cyrus has debuted her new single 'Younger Now' along with the accompanying music video that has been directed by Diane Martel.

The song is the title track of Cyrus' upcoming album set for release on September 2, according to a press release.

The video, co-directed by Cyrus and choreographed by Michael Rooney, features the singer paying homage to Elvis Presley, perfectly timed with the 40-year anniversary of his death.

But if we focus on the lyrics, the song feels like Miley is commenting on her days of Bangrez and Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

No one stays the same

You know what goes up must come down

Change is a thing you can count on

I feel so much younger now​

Watch the video -

Cyrus is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards where her single 'Malibu' is nominated for Best Pop.

She will return as a coach for the 13th season of NBC's The Voice which premieres on September 25.

(With PTI Inputs)