WATCH: Ex 'Bigg Boss 9' contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary debut as singers with 'Hello'!

Ex Bigg Boss 9 contestants and couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary make their singing debut with the song titled Hello. The video for the pop-song is set in Georgia and is the kickstart to Prince's musical career (something he claims he will devote all his focus towards) while his girlfriend Yuvika considers herself to be more of a tyro, calling herself a "bathroom singer'. She also confirmed the aim of the song was not to endorse their brand value as a couple.

The Bigg Boss couple is very enthusiastic about expressing their feelings through music and Prince, ever so affectionate about his girlfriend, stated in an interview , "For me, it was all about making her feel comfortable singing with me," reports IndiaToday.

The report further informed that he was also the one who chose her to be a part of the song and added extra lyrics for a female so she could sing along. He was quoted as saying,"I have been singing since I was a kid. We wrote this peppy song and were looking for a female voice to accompany me. Yuvika happened to be in the studio and she hummed a few lines. We realised her voice was an absolute fit."

On the same lines, Yuvika was very nervous about the whole endeavour as she did not see herself as an exceptional singer initially; however, the tables turned soon as her friends and others gave them great reviews with regards to their performances as singers. She was quoted saying, "On my part I was shy about singing, I am only a bathroom singer...In fact, Prince and the song's creative team are so good I was embarrassed singing before them."

Watch the song right here: