Watch: 'Channa Mereya' song from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' has Ranbir Kapoor summing up the 'ek tarfa pyar' feeling!

The third song from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is out and it's painful and soulful at the same time!

The makers of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil have unveiled the third song from the film called 'Channa Mereya' and we won't be surprised if it becomes the heartbreak song of the year.

While ADHM title track focussed on the complexities and layers of relationships between Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan, the second track 'Bulleya' was all about Ranbir-Aish scorching the screens with their steaming chemistry. 'Channa Mereya' is about all things Anushka-Ranbir and explores the theme of unrequitted love and heartbreak personified in Ayan (Ranbir's character).

This extremely soulful number crooned in the enchanting voice of Arijit Singh has Ayan, singing at the wedding of his best friend Alizeh. The track begins on a parting note from Ayan who asks Alizeh (Anushka) to remember him in her prayers, followed by a montage of their cherished memories from the past.

The song then takes us to the wedding of Alizeh, where Ayan sings for her saying that he's taken all the darkness from her and given her his own bright days. A sudden change in the expressions of Alizeh gives us an inkling that there's more to the song than what is portrayed. This gets clear right at the end when the dialogue "Ek tarfa pyar ki taakat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi bat ti. Sirf mera haq hai ispe" is reiterated. The song ends on a parting note as well.

Watch the song right here:

P.S.: Some portions of the song remind us of the last scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Remember when Aman (Salman Khan) holds Anjali's (Kajol) hand and takes her to the mandap only to reunite her with Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan)? We see a similar scenario here, only difference being that here Alizeh is the one who holds Ayan's hands and is seen walking through the aisles.

'Channa Mereya' has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. The movie directed by Karan Johar will clash with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay at the box office this Diwali.