WATCH: Arjun Kapoor invites you to catch the FIRST LOOK of 'Mubarakan' in his Karan and Charan avatars!

The actor will be seen in a double role in the film along with Anil Kapoor...

Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend has just hit the theatres and the actor is all set to enthral the audience with his next titled Mubarakan. Arjun will be seen in a double role in the film that also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty among others.

The movie has been shot in Punjab and London. Now it's time to unveil the first look of the film and team Mubarakan has decided to do it in style.

They released two videos of Arjun donning his two different avatars from the film, i.e., Charan and Karan, informing all that he'll be launching the first look of his film on Extra Innings T-20 on the channel Sony Max. Both Charan and Karan want to be there at the first look launch first.

This is also the first time that we get glimpses of both his characters. While Charan looks like a simpleton, Karan appears to be a brat.

Watch the videos right here and get ready for the first look of Mubarakan:

Sony Pictures also shared a video of Anil Kapoor, talking about the first look of the film.

