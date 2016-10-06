Watch: Anushka Sharma reveals why shooting 'Channa Mereya' became a painful experience for her

Right from the time the third song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was out, the bridal attire of Anushka Sharma (and the mehendi on Ranbir Kapoor's palm of course) became the talk of the town.

While Karan Johar confessed that 'Channa Mereya' is his favourite song from the album, Ranbir went a step ahead to declare it the most special song of his career so far. But looks like Anushka had quite a tough time shooting for this song and the experience was quite painful for her.

Why do we say so? Well, to begin with, Anushka's outfit in the song weighs 17 kg and add to that the weight of her jewellery which made it a total of 20 kg. No points for guessing why it was quite difficult for her to carry all the weight while everyone on the sets felt sorry for her.

Moreover, she had to climb up and down the stairs of the palace where the song has been shot, at least 25 to 30 times a day, in between the shots. Since the song took 4 days to be completed, the actress' pains were stretched till the shoot of the song was over. Don't believe us?

Watch Anushka talking about her experience right here:

Nevertheless, we love how gracefully Anushka has carried herself in the song.

Also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan, ADHM is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali.