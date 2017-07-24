Watch: Angry Dhanush storms out of an interview when asked about Suchi Leaks

Dhanush and Kajol are on promotional spree for their upcoming film, "Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2" but that doesn't seem to be reason enough to ask Dhanush about his personal life.

In a promo released by TV9 channel, Dhanush is seen storming out of an interview, when the interviewer sounds more interested in the controversies in his personal life. When asked about Suchi leaks being bothersome to the actor? Dhanush is heard saying, " Who said I went through mental agonies." And Dhanush decides to walk out when the interviewer asks him if his personal life was at stake?

Before walking out, Dhanush is even heard saying "This is a really stupid interview."

Apart from his film, Dhanush has been in the middle of controversy after South Indian singer and RJ Suchitra posted controversial videos, pictures and posts of celebrities in Tamil ciema. Dhanush was also in a legal battle after an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu alleged that thy were the real parents of the actor. The VIP star has maintained a diginified silence on suchi leaks so far and didn't have anything to say in the interview as well.

On work front, apart from VIP 2 which was initially planned for July 28 release being pushed to August, the southern star is also working on his Hollywood film, "The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakhir".