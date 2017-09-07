Watch: After accepting PV Sindhu's challenge, Sonu Sood nominates Shah Rukh Khan for 'Juggle Like A Champ' challenge!

Celebs are coming out in support of the Under 17 Indian Football team for 'FIFA Under 17 World Cup'

As the Under-17 FIFA World Cup draws closer, celebs from B-Town and sports world are coming out in support of the Under-17 Indian Football team. The latest to join the line is Sonu Sood, who took the #JuggleLikeAChamp challenge and further nominated Shah Rukh Khan to take up the challenge and support the Indian players.

Kick started by Badminton player PV Sindhu, who took the #JuggleLikeAChamp challenge and nominated Soonu Sood for the same, the challenge aims at supporting and encouraging the Under-17 Indian football team for FIFA Under-17 World Cup which is to be played across six cities in India namely, New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Guwahati and Margao from October 6 to October 28.

Sindhu had tweeted a video of hers, completing the challenge, and wrote, "I took #JuggleLikeAChamp Challenge to show my support to our Indian Team for #FIFAU17WC. I nominate @SonuSood for the challenge."

I took #JuggleLikeAChamp Challenge to show my support to our Indian Team for #FIFAU17WC. I nominate @SonuSood for the challenge. pic.twitter.com/4MWTgK47fh — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 7, 2017

Sonu Sood too completed it and shared his video of the same writing, "I accepted #JuggleLikeAChamp Challenge from @Pvsindhu1 2 show my support 2 our Indian Team 4 #FIFAU17WC. I nominate @iamsrk 4 the challenge."

I accepted #JuggleLikeAChamp Challenge from @Pvsindhu1 2 show my support 2 our Indian Team 4 #FIFAU17WC. I nominate @iamsrk 4 the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ra3XfQviF0 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 7, 2017

Now, we await Shah Rukh to take up the challenge and boost the morale of the Indian team by showering some words of wisdom too. Watch this space...