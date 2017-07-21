Was-a-drug-dealer-when-I-first-met-Tupac:-Jada-Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recently addressed her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur when she appeared on SiriusXM's ?

Jada Pinkett Smith recently addressed her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur when she appeared on SiriusXM's ?Sway in The Morning? to promote her upcoming movie ?Girls Trip.?

The 46-year-old met Shakur on the first day of high school at Baltimore School of the Arts, and they became fast friends.

"One of the things that's very interesting that I've never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer," she said as reported by CNN.

The actress told host Sway that it's "kind of hard" because she hasn't "told the whole story" about her relationship with Shakur.

"Pac and I's relationship was about survival," she said. "That's how it started. I know that most people want to always connect it in this romance thing and that's just because they don't have the story."

Pinkett Smith?s relationship with the late actor has been a subject of discussion lately due to the recent release of the Shakur biopic ?All Eyez on Me?. At the time, Pinkett Smith called the film ?deeply hurtful? in a critique of what she called a ?re-imagining of my relationship to Pac.?

Pinkett Smith also suggested she would be more explicit about the details of her relationship with Tupac in a forthcoming book, though she also told Sway, "It's not for me to try to protect his legacy. Whatever Pac's fate has been around his life, around his story, God's got it."

