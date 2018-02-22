Trending#

Want You Back: 5 Seconds of Summer tease third album, fans go ga-ga

5 Seconds of Summer

(L-R) Musicians Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer attend the 2015 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California, November 22, 2015. - Valerie MACON, AFP

Written By

ANI

Updated: Feb 22, 2018, 04:08 PM IST

Fans are going crazy over a teaser of new music from the Aussie rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer.

The Aussie pop-punk band will see its first release in the last couple of years, titled Want You Back, which is scheduled to release this Friday, i.e. February 23.

A tweet read,

"Genuinely so happy that @5SOS is releasing new music again because they bring me such happiness and their music always helps me when I'm stressed. cannot wait to see what else you'll be putting out into the world soon, love you guys xx", said another.

5 Seconds of Summer shared a 5-second-long teaser video on Twitter along with a caption, "No matter where I go / I'm always gonna want you back // Pre Save #WANTYOUBACK https://5sosuk.lnk.to/PreSave."

The band's official Twitter handle posted a monochrome picture of the band "// WANT YOU BACK & MORE COMING TO YOU LIVE IN 2018//."

The band comprising of Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford, and Luke Hemmings, became the first band to see their first two studio albums, 5 Seconds of Summer in 2014 and Sounds Good Feels Good in 2015 saw their debut at No.1 on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. 

