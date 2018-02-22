Want You Back: 5 Seconds of Summer tease third album, fans go ga-ga

Fans are going crazy over a teaser of new music from the Aussie rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer.

The Aussie pop-punk band will see its first release in the last couple of years, titled Want You Back, which is scheduled to release this Friday, i.e. February 23.

A tweet read,

I'm suing 5 seconds of summer for 11 million counts of emotional distress. — Judge Judy (@RealJudgeJudy_) February 16, 2018

how 5sos will end up when they don’t release 5SOS3 soon.#5SOS3ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/StBZ01mmfK — emma want you back (@luckiIyluke) February 18, 2018

Listen, no matter what happens today, I’m sure we all can agree on one thing - 5SOS will be late as always. #5SOS3ISCOMING — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOSFamUpdater) February 19, 2018

5SOS ARE BACK THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/7CdLzE4xra — KaydeeWANT YOU BACK (@ily_kaydee) February 20, 2018

weee wooo wee wooo im a bit excited if i say so myself pic.twitter.com/UUCmyRQjUW — ryans all (@ryannminajj) February 20, 2018

"Genuinely so happy that @5SOS is releasing new music again because they bring me such happiness and their music always helps me when I'm stressed. cannot wait to see what else you'll be putting out into the world soon, love you guys xx", said another.

5 Seconds of Summer shared a 5-second-long teaser video on Twitter along with a caption, "No matter where I go / I'm always gonna want you back // Pre Save #WANTYOUBACK https://5sosuk.lnk.to/PreSave."

No matter where I go / I’m always gonna want you back // Pre Save #WANTYOUBACK https://t.co/qG7sXSYnBN 22.02.18 4PM (PT) // 23.02.18 12AM (GMT) 11AM (AEDT) pic.twitter.com/QQL4C7L1DR — 5 Seconds Of Summer (@5SOS) February 20, 2018

The band's official Twitter handle posted a monochrome picture of the band "// WANT YOU BACK & MORE COMING TO YOU LIVE IN 2018//."

The band comprising of Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford, and Luke Hemmings, became the first band to see their first two studio albums, 5 Seconds of Summer in 2014 and Sounds Good Feels Good in 2015 saw their debut at No.1 on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart.