'Wake up cerebral India. Time to think': Kamal Haasan says want Deepika Padukone's head...'saved'

Several politicians have demanded a ban on Bollywood movie Padmavati, while threats have been issued to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Amid ongoing controversy over Bollywood movie Padmavati, veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said that he wanted the head of Deepika Padukone.. 'saved'.

The actor's comment came after Haryana BJP leader offered a bounty of Rs 10 crore to anyone beheading Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.

Several politicians have also demanded a ban on the movie. After the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joined the chorus against 'distortion of history'.

Chouhan even announced a 'Rashtramata Padmavati Award' for those doing outstanding work for the protection of women.

" I want Ms.Deepika's head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that," Kamal Haasan said.

"Many communities have opposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India. Time to think. We've said enough. Listen, Ma Bharat," he added in a tweet.

Haasan's tweet has been shared over 3,500 times and liked by over 12,600 Twitter user.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, the Haryana BJP sought an explanation from its chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu over remarks offering a Rs 10 crore bounty to anyone beheading Bhansali and Padukone.

While the BJP distanced itself from the comments, Amu said he had made the remarks in his personal capacity and that he would resign if his party asked him to but would not tolerate any "insult" to his community.

The Supreme Court has also dismissed a petition seeking the deletion of certain 'objectionable' scenes from 'Padmavati', terming it "premature'.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi said the censor board was trying to come up with a 'balanced' decision but needed time and space for it.

The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali has been under attack from the group since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice - in Jaipur and Kolhapur - and the director was roughed up by Karni Sena members in Jaipur in January.

Bhansali, through a video statement, has sought to clear the air surrounding the film, saying he was careful in depicting the "Rajput honour and dignity" in the film.