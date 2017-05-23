Wait, WHAT? 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' director Anil Sharma says 'Baahubali 2' has NOT set any RECORDS!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The conclusion has been shattering records, left right and centre, right from the day it hit the theatres. Baahubali 2 become the first Indian film to have formed the Rs 1000 crore club. It has now crossed Rs 15000 crore worldwide and is racing towards the Rs 2000 crore figure. While the entire industry has been raving about the succes of Baahubali 2, there's somebody who doesn't feel the same way.

Director Anil Sharma who's mostly known for directing the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (among others) opines that SS Rajamouli's celebrated blockbuster Baahubali 2 has not set any records yet. The director, who has also helmed other hit films like Apne, was speaking at the mahurat of the debut film of his son Utkarsh, titled Genius.

While interacting with the media at the event, when the director was quizzed about new records set by films like Baahubali 2 and what he feels about the same, Sharma said, "It is just a matter of time. There was a a time when, in 2001, 'Gadar : Ek Prem Katha' was released and had done a business of 265 crore, which as per today's calculation is Rs 5,000 crore."

When the helmer was bugged with similar questions repeatedly, he said, "Please don't frame me in all these things. If some good film comes, records would be broken. And as far as 'Bahubali 2' is concerned, it has not yet set any record."

He further added that "As mentioned, 'Gadar' had done a business of Rs 265 crore in 2001 when the ticket rates were Rs 25 only. As per valuation, it is Rs 5,000 crore today and 'Bahubali 2' has just reached some Rs 1,500 crore, so no record has been broken."

We wonder how SS Rajamouli would react to this.

(With IANS inputs)