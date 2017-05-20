Wait, WHAT? Did Alia Bhatt WALK OUT of Shah Rukh Khan's next with Aanand L Rai?

Shah Rukh Khan's next with Aanand L Rai has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since the project was announced. Shah Rukh will be seen in the avatar of a midget in the movie.

Speculations about who will be SRK's leading lady in the film have been rife for a long time. Earlier, several reports suggested that Deepika Padukone will be playing the part. Later, it was reported that Alia Bhatt has replaced Deepika to star in the film.

Now, word has it that Alia has decided to opt out of the film. A report on Catchnews quoted a source as saying, "After Deepika Padukone opted out, citing date issues, Alia was almost finalised for the film. It was also said that she will be seen playing a dwarf like Shah Rukh Khan in the film. However, now she too has said to have date issues and may not be able to be part of the film.”

Earlier, a spokesperson from Rai's team had stressed upon the time that would be required to prep up for the role. He had stated, "The casting is underway and is taking time as it is a difficult role, in fact one of the most challenging that Aanand has ever worked on. The role needs a lot of prep time as well as shoot time for which a substantial chunk of dates are required. It’s not just about finishing this film but making it.”

In case you've come in late, Katrina Kaif has already been cast as one of the leading ladies in the film. Now, looks like the team is on the look out for the other actress once again.