Wait, what? 21 Year old DJ from Jaipur FLEES with Rs 1 crore, gets ARRESTED after going live on Facebook!

The girl was part of a honeytrap gang that used to blackmail people to extort money. Read details...

A 21-year-old girl, Shikha Tiwari, working as a disc jockey (DJ) at a Mumbai hotel, was arrested by the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan after she ran away with Rs 1 crore to Mumbai. She was caught when the DJ went live on her Facebook account from Mumbai.

As per reports, the SOG has been tracking her since December 2016 when her name cropped up for honey-trapping cases. Shikha was a part of a blackmailing gang, a gang which used to target high-profile real estate agents, doctors etc

She visited a Jaipur based doctor, Sunit Soni for a hair transplant appointment and eventually became good friends with him. Shikha and Sunit went to Pushkar for a trip where she blackmailed him and scared him with a false rape allegation, thus demanding Rs 2 crore from the doctor.

She lodged an FIR against him after he denied falling into her trap resulting in the doctor spending 78 days in jail before being acquitted. On December 24, 2016 the doctor filed an official complaint against Shikha.

Later the doctor decided to settle the case and gave her Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 lakh. Shikha took the amount and ran away to Mumbai. The SOG had busted a honeytrap racket which had blackmailed dozens of men with false rape allegations to gain money and Shikha was a part of this gang.

Shikha Tiwari was working as a disc jockey (DJ) at a Mumbai hotel as DJ Ada. However, the cops were able to nab the young DJ after she went live on her Facebook account making it easier for them to track her location.