Vivek Oberoi to make an entry in Kannada film industry with 'Rustum'

In recent times, several Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have made an entry in the south film industry, and now actor Vivek Oberoi is trying his luck.

The Saathiya actor, who last year made his Tamil debut with Ajith's Vivegam, is geared up to make his entry in the Sandalwood (Kannada) industry with Rustum.

The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Ravi Varma and is bankrolled under Jayanna Combines.

Earlier, Ravi only suggested that he will rope in a Bollywood actor for the project and now it seems like he has locked it with Vivek.

Apart from him, the film features superstar Shivarajkumar, Shraddha Srinath and Mayuri in key roles.

Rustum also marks the debut in sandalwood industry of Harish Uthaman of Gouravam and Pandiya Naadu fame, along with veteran Tamil director Mahendran of Theri fame.

New talent Arjun Gowda has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the film. As per the reports, Shivarajkumar will play the character of a cop, while Vivek’s role is still kept under the wraps.

As per the report from a leading portal, as quoted by Bollywoodlife.com, a source revealed, “The film’s shooting is currently on and Shivarajkumar is participating in the shoot. Vivek will be joining the sets soon.”

The music of the film, which is expected to go on the floors on December 24, is composed by Anoop Seelin while Naveen Kumar will handle the camera.