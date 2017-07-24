Veteran actress Shakuntala Barua gets 'Mahanayak Samman 2017'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today conferred this year's 'Mahanayak Samman 2017' to veteran actress Shakuntala Barua for her contribution to the world of cinema.

"Lifetime Achievement award was conferred on the distinguished actress, Shakuntala Barua," Banerjee posted on her Facebook wall.

"Awards were also presented to Prosenjit Chatterjee, Nusrat Jahan, Arindam Sil, Bickram Ghosh, Soumik Halder and Padmanabha Dasgupta," she said.

"Suparnokanti Karati for Bisarjan film and Shiboprasad Mukhopadhyay of Windows Productions for Praktan film were also among the awardees for Best Film and Best Producer categories," Banerjee wrote.

She also mentioned that Mahanayak Uttam Kumar would continue ruling our hearts forever.

"Bengali cinema has a great place of distinction in the country and the world," she stated.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)