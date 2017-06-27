Venom, Black Cat, Silver Sable not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel fans, we have some bad news for you.

Sony?s Amy Pascal has confirmed that no other character from their Marvel films, including Venom, Silver Sable and Black Cat will not exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to The Independent.

Pascal, the ?Spiderman: Homecoming? producer during in a interview with Fandango said, ?Everyone seems to have totally misunderstood what I said, and I'm so glad for a chance to say it," adding, ?all the characters are a part of the Marvel comic book universe, and they're all interrelated in that universe. The Spider-Man is now a part of the MCU, as he was created to be in the beginning. The other things that Sony are doing, which are characters from the Marvel comic book universe, are independent, separate franchises. Both Venom and Silver Sable and Black Cat.?

This means that not only will the Venom and Silver and Black films be separate from the MCU, but the titular characters may never share the screen with Spider-Man either.

Tom Hardy will star as Eddie Brock in Venom, with ?Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer set to direct.

Filming begins later this year for an October 5, 2018 release.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is in negotiations to direct Silver and Black. She will also rewrite the script originally penned by 'Thor: Ragnarok's Christopher Yost.

On a related note, ?Spiderman: Homecoming? stars Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton and Marisa Tomei.

Helmed by Jon Watts, the movie is slated to hit theatres on July 7.

