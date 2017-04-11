'Twin Peaks' revival taken up by HBO Europe, Sky Germany

The revival of "Twin Peaks" has been picked by HBO Europe and Sky Germany, making them the latest buyers in the international TV market for the series.

The two networks have signed a deal with CBS Corporation's CBS Studios International for the cult show directed by David Lynch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO Europe will air the 18-part limited series in Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

On the other hand, the show will also broadcast in its entirety exclusively on Sky in Germany and Austria.

The show will kick off with the two-hour premiere on May 22 in both the markets.

Both HBO Europe and Sky Germany will make the original series available as well.

