TVF molestation row: Mumbai sessions court gives Arunabh Kumar interim protection from arrest till Monday

The Viral Fever (TVF) CEO Arunabh Kumar has been given interim protection from arrest till Monday by a sessions court in Mumbai, reported ANI.

According to the police, Kumar had been untraceable for a few days. An officer anonymously said their efforts at reaching him had been unsuccessful, a previous report said.

After an advocate from Mumbai requested the MIDC police to register a case of molestation against Kumar, a young woman had come forward to give her statement.

On the basis of the statement, the MIDC police on Wednesday registered a case under section 354(A) (molestation) and 509 (act intended to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code. A spokesperson from the Mumbai police confirmed the same.

Shailesh Pasalwad, Senior Inspector, MIDC police station said, "We have not yet decided about the arrest to be made in the case." Pasalwad denied to comment further about the incident.

A source from the Mumbai Police revealed that the girl who had written on social media about being sexually harassed by Kumar was contacted by the police during their investigations.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, said, "It is good that the victim came forward and complained against the TVF CEO. Justice to all the victims should be delivered by punishing Arunabh Kumar if he is found guilty."

An anonymous blogger calling herself 'The Indian Fowler' had written a piece alleging that she was sexually harassed by Kumar on several occasions. After the blog went viral, several women came out alleging that they too were sexually assaulted by Kumar.