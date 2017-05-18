TV actor Viraf Patel remembers Reema Lagoo in an emotional

Actor Viraf Patel, who played the 'last' on-screen son to Reema Lagoo in the TV show "Naamkarann", has penned a moving letter in her memory.

Lagoo passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 59 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital today.

The 36-year-old actor took to Facebook where he shared his experience of working with the veteran actress.

"Dear Reemaji, Strangely, late last night while you may have been grappling with your last breath I was awake going through the stills of 'Naamkarann' and guess what I stumbled upon?

"This photograph I had pulled aside, to send it to you.

But now I wake up to news of you moving on to another form; another world and my hands have a strange tremble as I type this," Viraf wrote, alongside their picture sharing a laugh from the first day of the shoot on the show.

He praised the actress for living her life to the fullest even after being in the industry for over four decades.

"Your tenacity, your sense of humour, your love for life, your enthusiasm for acting" will always be an inspiration, Viraf wrote.

"(I) am so glad we made up the last time we fought and I got to say sorry and you said let's make a new beginning Viraf, am so glad I got a chance to work all those hours with you and learn from you, all that I did... #withlove... your last (on-screen) son."

From Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Govinda and Madhuri Dixit, Lagoo played mother to all the top actors and actresses of the Hindi film industry.

She also appeared in popular '90s TV sitcoms such as "Shrimaan Shrimati" and "Tu Tu Main Main".

She was last seen in the Star Plus show as the main antagonist, Dayavanti Mehta.

