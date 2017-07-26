Tory Kittles joins Mel Gibson in 'Dragged Across Concrete'

"True Detective" star Tory Kittles has come on board S Craig Zahler's gritty crime thriller "Dragged Across Concrete".

Kittles has joined Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter and Laurie Holden in the movie, currently being shot in Vancouver, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The script centers on two policemen one an old-timer (Gibson), the other his volatile younger partner (Vaughn) who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics becomes the media's cause du jour.

Kittles will play a man recently released from prison who, in an attempt to do right by his struggling mother and little brother, gets mixed up with a big-time Russian drug trafficker who Gibson and Vaughn's characters are tracking.

