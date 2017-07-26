Southern star, Kajal Aggarwal's manager Puttkar Ronson Joseph has been arrested from his Manikonda residence by Special Investigating Team. Officials said narcotic substances were recovered from his possession.

The actress is shocked by her manager's arrest in drug racket. Kajal issued her statement on Twitter saying that she doesn't support this behaviour." I am absolutely shocked and appalled about his whole incident with Ronnie. I'm in zero support of this and any behaviour that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society. Having said that, just because I care for people who run errands for me does not imply that I can control their personal lives/choices."

Putting emphasis on the fact that her relationship with Ronnie was strictly professional, Kajan even wrote, "My parents have always managed my career with everyone else in the industry. I share an extremely professional/cordial relationship. I'm unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regard to me are completed."

The SIT of Telangana has so far made 19 arrests in the drug racket. The investigating team is currently questioning Telugu film industry for their alleged links with the prime accused Calvin Mascrenhas. It questioned six celebrities last week and served notice to 12 others, summoning for questioning. Actors Ravi Teja, Charmme Kaur and Mamaith Khan are scheduled to be quizzed this week.