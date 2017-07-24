Tollywood drug scandal: Item girl Mumait Khan to leave Bigg Boss Telugu

The first ever Bigg Boss Telugu hosted by NTR Jr has lost one of its contestants and not due to eviction. Item girl Mumait Khan's innings in the Bigg Boss house turned out to be short lived as Excise department has sent her summons as part of the probe into Tollywood's links with drug peddlers. She has to leave the Bigg Boss house situated in Lonavala, Mumbai and go back to Hyderabad to be a part of the investigation.

According to TOI reports, Mumait Khan will be appearing before Special Investigating Team probing the drug peddling cases. As per enforcement director, Akun Sabharwal she will have to appear for questioning like others who have been issued notices under Section 67 of NDPS Act. Mumait will appear July 27. And unlike her male collegues who appeared at SIT office, Mumait has been given the choice to talk to the SIT team at a place of her convenience. TOI report even wrote, that since SIT sleuths couldn't find Mumait's address to serve her notice, they contacted the organisers of the BIgg Boss Telugu show and intimated them about the notice.

From filmmaker Puri Jagannath to cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, many celebrities have already appeared before the SIT questioning. And now Mumait Khan, who has acted in 40 Telugu films, 20 Hindi film and a few Tamil and Kanadda film has been summoned now.