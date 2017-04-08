'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha' star wants India to become

Highlighting the problem that 53-54 percent of people in India do not have toilets in his upcoming movie ?

Highlighting the problem that 53-54 percent of people in India do not have toilets in his upcoming movie ?Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at an event recently advocated that our country should become open-defecation free completely.

While interacting to the people, Khiladi Kumar said, ?I have shot two films in Madhya Pradesh. The recent film I shot was ?Toilet- Ek Prem Katha?, I know the name of the movie may be little weird, but shamefully 53-54 percent of people in India do not have toilets at their houses and we should end this problem as soon as possible.?

?Our country should be open-defecation free completely, it is really important. This affects women a lot,? he added.

Stating that the name of his upcoming Bollywood film ?Toilet- Ek Prem Katha? is weird, Kumar said, ?People will love it, it?s one entertaining film, through comedy, it will give messages to people.?

The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles and is all set to hit the theaters on August 11.

