Today's actresses need to learn on how to be friends: Salman

Superstar Salman Khan believes that today's actresses need to learn from the Bollywood divas of yesteryears on how to be friends with their contemporaries.

"Waheeda (Rehman) aunty and we live in the same compound, Helen aunty they all have been so close. Today's girls should also learn from them.

"From Saira (Bano) aunty, Asha aunty to Shammi (Sharmila Tagore) aunty and Sadhana aunty, They all have been really close, it's something you don't see anymore. I think it was the best quality their generation would have. We lack that quality today," Salman said.

He was speaking at the launch of Asha Parekh's biography 'The Hit Girl' in Bandra last night.

Talking about his bond with Parekh, Salman, who was also a special guest for the event, said the veteran actress is very dear to him as he has known her since he was a child.

"I am really pleased that I am here at the book launch. You must buy the book because this generation has lived the cleanest life possible professionally and personally. It will be a book of values and principles.

"It will have its highs and lows and fun moments. I think you all should read this book as it will only elevate you as a person," he said.

