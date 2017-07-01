Tituss Burgess, Tom Everett Scott to co-star in 'I Hate Kids'

Actors Tituss Burgess and Tom Everett Scott have come on board to star in an upcoming comedy "I Hate Kids".

Scott will play Nick Pearson, a successful author, who has always hated kids and is about to finally settle down with the perfect match, while Burgess will play the self-proclaimed psychic, The Amazing Fabular, reported Deadline.

Production on the film will start production in July.

Frank Dietz and Todd Traina co-wrote the screenplay and Traina and Rachel McHale are producing the project.

