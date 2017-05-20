Tiger Shroff's RESPONSE to Sylvestor Stallone's message on Indian remake of 'Rambo' is winning hearts!

The original 'Rambo' protagonist Stallone has posted a message hoping that we don't "wreck" the character in its remake...

The social media has been abuzz with the news of Tiger Shroff being confirmed for the Indian remake of Rambo. The movie franchise originally starred Sylvester Stallone.

On hearing about the remake of Rambo being made in India the Hollywood star took to his Instagram account, shared a still of the movie and wrote alongside, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India! Great character. Hope they don’t wreck it."

Now, Tiger Shroff, who has been roped in to play the protagonist in the Indian remake, came across the post, which was shared on Twitter as well. Tiger's humble response to the message completely won our hearts. He quoted the tweet by Stallone and wrote, "Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down u r irreplaceable and I hope I don't let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake"

I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India… I wish them luck .. Great character.. https://t.co/y06bRZY49w — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 19, 2017

Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down u r irreplaceable and I hope I don't let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake https://t.co/A55zcoj5Kr — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 19, 2017

Earlier this morning, Tiger had also shared the first look poster of the Rambo remake which has alreay left us impressed.

Check it out here: