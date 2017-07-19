Essel Group 90 years
Throwback: ?Daredevil? Big B wrestled a real tiger in Khoon Pasina!

Wed, 19 Jul 2017-06:47am , ANI

One of the most active Bollywood stars on social media, who keeps giving his fans an opportunity to know him better today shared a picture from his 40 year old hit film ?Khoon Pasina?, where he is seen fighting a tiger.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to twitter to revisit his Rakesh Kumar-directed action crime film 'Khoon Pasina'.

Big B, who played the role of a local criminal don in the 1977 flick, took a trip down memory lane as he wrote, ?Fighting a real tiger for 'Khoon Pasina' .. a real task .. shared it with stunt directors of today .. they thought I was MAD ..?

In the black and white picture, Bachchan can be seen lying on the ground, his arms around the tiger, shooting the daring scene.

Earlier too the megastar walked down the memory lane and shared a black and white picture with co-star Dharmendra from his movie ?Sholay?.

The photo was taken while the duo rehearsed for a scene.

Big B captioned the Instagram image as, "Rehearsing for SHOLAY .."

