Throwback: ?Daredevil? Big B wrestled a real tiger in Khoon Pasina!

One of the most active Bollywood stars on social media, who keeps giving his fans an opportunity to know him better today shared a picture from his 40 year old hit film ?Khoon Pasina?, where he is seen fighting a tiger.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to twitter to revisit his Rakesh Kumar-directed action crime film 'Khoon Pasina'.

Big B, who played the role of a local criminal don in the 1977 flick, took a trip down memory lane as he wrote, ?Fighting a real tiger for 'Khoon Pasina' .. a real task .. shared it with stunt directors of today .. they thought I was MAD ..?

In the black and white picture, Bachchan can be seen lying on the ground, his arms around the tiger, shooting the daring scene.

T 2489 - Fighting a real tiger for 'Khoon Pasina' .. a real task .. shared it with stunt directors of today .. they thought I was MAD .. pic.twitter.com/4aXJqOSmIt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2017

Earlier too the megastar walked down the memory lane and shared a black and white picture with co-star Dharmendra from his movie ?Sholay?.

The photo was taken while the duo rehearsed for a scene.

Big B captioned the Instagram image as, "Rehearsing for SHOLAY .."

