This picture of Lauren Gottlieb chilling with Terence Lewis in New York is going VIRAL

American dancer turned Bollywood actress Lauren Gottlieb, who was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance film 'ABCD 2' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Punjabi film 'Ambarsariya', may not have much going for her currently in Bollywood but she surely knows how to keep her followers entertained.
Lauren is quite an avid traveller and never fails to update her Instagram account with her latest travel diaries. She loves to flaunt her oh-so-enviable body in stylish swim wear. Her bikini pictures have often broken the internet.
But, the one that's making news this time, has Lauren standing next to her 'Dance India Dance' buddy Terence Lewis. Many people are mistaking him for her boyfriend, but let us clarify for once and for all that it's Terence. The two dance entusiasts had recently caught up at a New York's beach.
But, this was not the first time when Lauren sported a bikini.
Here are some more sizzling hot pictures of Lauren -
Lauren Gottlieb was last in news for sharing love-dovey pictures with Benjamin writer-director David Hoffman.