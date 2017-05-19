THIS is where Sanjay Dutt is holidaying alongwith wife Maanayata Dutt!

It's his wifey's favourite getaway. Sanjay Dutt who wrapped up his comeback film, Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, last month has now taken off to Dubai with wife Maanayata Dutt sans the kids.

Maanayata Dutt used to live in Dubai before she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in Bollywood and still jets off at least twice a month for work. While the parents are on a holiday, their kids, Shahraan and Iqra, are in school.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted at the exotic Mediterranean-style piano bar run by Michelin-star chef Alexander Brouwer. The delectable meal was followed by a shopping spree in Bur Dubai's jewellery and vintage goods market. The duo had checked straight into a luxurious desert retreat and spa for a week-long break when they arrived.