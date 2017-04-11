This is the song Ryan Reynolds sang while Blake Lively was in labour

Singing, while your wife is in labour?

Singing, while your wife is in labour? Well, only Ryan Reynolds could have pulled off such a thing.

In a video posted on designer Michael Kors? YouTube page, the 29-year-old-actress revealed that his superstar husband played Marvin Gaye?s song ?Let?s get in on? while she was in labour.

While playing a game of Fact or Fiction, the ?Shallows? star asked, ?My husband played ?Let's Get It On' when I was in labour. So is it so true or so false??

To which, the 57-year-old-designer answered, ?True.?

?My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby,? she joked to Michael who guessed correctly.

Blake and Ryan are parents to two daughters: James, two, and Ines, six months.

During the game, she also revealed that she had a childhood crush on David Letterman when she was a little girl, while she had her first kiss at age of 16 on camera.

About the kiss, she said, ?My first kiss was in a movie. I was just so terrified.?

On the work front, Blake Lively was last seen in thriller ?The Shallows? which went on to be a success at the box office by grossing 119 million USD, against a budget of 17 million USD.

