THIS is how Shraddha Kapoor is CELEBRATING the success of 'Half Girlfriend'

Shraddha Kapoor is over the moon, with the success of Half Girlfriend. The young star, has finally got a much needed hit under her belt, what with the film having a gigantic opening weekend at the box office.

Shraddha's recent films didn't fare too well at the box office, but following the trend of Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Baaghi, her last release Half Girlfriend has given her more than enough reason to celebrate. After witnessing the opening day collections, she decided to take the family to celebrate in Seychelles.

A source informs, "On Saturday morning when she heard about the Day 1 collections, she was ecstatic and the family decided to celebrate this together. They took off on Saturday night itself and she's been in touch with her teams here on the flowing collections. The audience has spoken and the love from the mass youth and the Hindi speaking belts has been enormous. She's on a high now and is surrounded by her family who're celebrating with her".

Shraddha Kapoor's Half Girlfriend, also stars Arjun Kapoor and Vikrant Massey and it collected abour Rs 10 crore on it's opening Friday.