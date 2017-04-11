There seems to be some deep-seeded misogyny in America: Tucci

Actor Stanley Tucci says that more women are needed to hold important positions of power and there is some kind of misogyny ingrained in the American mindset.

The 56-year-old actor, who currently stars as the unlikable studio head Jack Warner in the FX show "Feud: Bette and Joan", says things have changed in Hollywood regarding ageing women but there is still a long way to go, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"To a certain extent, there's a change but not nearly enough. We need more women in positions of power. There seems to be some sort of deep-seeded fear or misogyny in America.

The basis of it... I don't get it," says Tucci.

The actor essays the role of Warner, the man who has a hand for perpetrating the ongoing tussle between Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon).

