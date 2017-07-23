The Script star Mark Sheehan's son inspired 5th album

Irish rock band The Script's Mark Sheehan decided to call their new album "Freedom Child" after his young son asked him about terrorism.

The music group - comprised of Mark, Danny O'Donoghue and Glen Power - are set to drop their new LP on September 1.

Although a lot of the tracks address terrorism, it was the lead guitarist's seven-year-old son who helped him come up with the title because he asked him about the recent barbaric acts shaking the globe, reported Contactmusic.

"It came from Mark's side. His seven-year-old came up to him one day and asked, 'Dad, what's terrorism?' That's not an easy thing to answer, no matter how old you are," Danny said.

The trio has tried to incorporate politics into their new release as they believe musicians are in a position to raise awareness on a level that is understood by fans.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)