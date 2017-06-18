'The Parent Trap' was my favourite movie: Margaret Qualley

Actress Margaret Qualley has said "The Parent Trap" was one of her all-time favourite films.

The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former Paul Qualley split in 1999, said the movie was her respite to recover from her parents' divorce, reported FemaleFirst.

"Like every child of divorce I had 'Parent Trap' fantasies. In fact, 'The Parent Trap' was my favourite movie.

I was a Nineties baby so I particularly loved the Lindsay Lohan version," Qualley said.

The "The Leftovers" star also revealed she would drop hints about the movie to her family in the hope it would encourage her mother to give another chance to her romance with her father, but all went in vain.

"I made a point of telling my mom how much I loved the movie - I talked about it a lot. And then she started dating Dennis Quaid (who stars in the film). And I was like 'Noooo! You got it all wrong! This is not what I meant at all'," Qualley added.

