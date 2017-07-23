The 'League' gets together to save world in new 'Justice League' trailer

DC fans, rejoice! The new trailer of much-anticipated superhero ensemble movie ?Justice League? is out and it will surely make fans go insane.

The footage was shown at 2017 San Diego Comic Con with the star cast of the movie.

The trailer starts with a group of well-dressed armed men, led by an unseen villain, taking a group of people hostage, only Gal Gadot's ?Wonder Woman? to burst in and neutralize them one by one.

Then we see a news report which reveals that the world is still mourning after the death of Superman (Henry Cavill) from the hands of ?Doomsday? and the crime wave has followed in, with ?masked vigilante? and ?Bat of Gotham? nowhere to be found.

?They said the age of heroes would never come again,? Gadot tells Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), to which he replies, ?It has to. We don't have any more time.?

?No protectors here, no Lanterns. No Kryptonian,? he growls, name-checking two of the future League's more powerful members, Green Lantern and Superman.

As Steppenwolf's parademons are shown assembling, Aquaman (Jason Momoa) gives his appraisal of the team's chances.

?This is crazy... honestly I think we all going to die,? he admits.

We also get glimpses of the main villain of the movie, Steppenwolf.

The clip ends Alfred (Jeremy Irons) working in the lab alone, he feels some vibrations and electrical interference, before locking eyes on an unseen visitor.

?You said you'd come. Now let's hope you're not too late,? he said.

The trailer looks a complete package of action sequences, funny moments and dark, gritty moments and yes, Superman is still not shown the clip.

They also revealed the new poster for the movie.

Helmed by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon, ?Justice League? stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Henry Cavill (Superman).

The movie is set to hit the screen on November 17.

