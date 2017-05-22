The Kapil Sharma Show: Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem up the fun-quotient while promoting 'Dobaara'

Here's everything you need to know about the episode when the siblings visited TKSS to promote their upcoming flick 'Dobaara: See Your Evil'

On Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show warmly welcomed Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem on the show. The brother-sister duo had come to promote their upcoming movie Dobaara: See Your Evil. It's a horror movie touted to be an official remake of Hollywood film Occulus, where they play siblings as well.

The episode started off with Kapil Sharma doing stand-up comedy where he talked about summer and interacted with the audience about the problems they face due to the weather. With this, he created a laughter riot in the very beginning of the show itself.

After this, Kapil invites the guests on the show. Both the star siblings were twinning in black and looked elegant. Since Dobaara: See Your Evil is a horror movie, the show's cast tried to pull off a scary prank on Huma and Saqib but instead of being scary, it turned out to be hilarious.

Saqib and Huma talked about their relationship and shared some memories about growing up together, including one childhood incident that Saqib revealed on the show. He shared that their mom used to make him wear Huma’s clothes.

The sibling duo interacted and danced with the audience and entertained them a lot.

Check out some of the pictures of the duo on The Kapil Sharma Show here: