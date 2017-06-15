'The Intouchables' remake to release on March 9, 2018

The Weinstein Co. has set the release date for Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston starrer "The Intouchables" remake.

The English-language remake of the 2011 French movie, which starred Omar Sy and Francois Cluzet, will arrive in the US theatres on March 9 next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film follows the unlikely friendship that blossoms between a wealthy paraplegic and a street-wise man he hires as his aide.

Neil Burger is directing from a script by Jon Hartmere, while Harvey Weinstein, Jason Blumenthal and Todd Black are producing.

