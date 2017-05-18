The 'great lengths' Taylor Swift went to keep Alwyn romance private

Her romance history with the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, John Mayer and Tom Hiddleston may have frequently hit the headlines, but this time, Taylor Swift really did try to keep her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn under wraps, it has been revealed.

According to a source, the ?Blank Space? hit-maker not only managed to stay off the social media and out of the public eye for the last four months, but also was very careful with how she went about seeing him, E! Online reported.

The insider revealed that the 27-year-old songstress went to ?great lengths? to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while the lovebirds have been getting to know one another.

"She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports," the source explained, adding, "If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."

The insider also revealed that the ?Shake It Off? singer is a little ?bummed? about the news of her relationship going out, but at the same time, she is ?really excited? about being with her new beau and ?is hoping she can relax a little bit more now and just enjoy being with him."

