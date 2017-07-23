'The Flash' movie is titled 'Flashpoint', will adapt comic book storyline

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros' solo Flash movie will be called ?

The fastest man on earth is all set to revisit his past in the upcoming movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros' solo Flash movie will be called ?Flashpoint?. The announcement was made in 2017 San Diego Comic-Con.

Flashpoint was a 2011 series written by DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and illustrated by Andy Kubert.

In the comic series, Barry Allen goes back in time to try to prevent his mother?s murder. However, time gets altered where Barry is no longer the Flash, and it creates an alternate reality for his Justice League friends.

The story has already been adapted twice, once as an excellent animated movie ('Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox'), and once as the subject of the third season of The Flash TV show.

The film has experienced many production setbacks. Last year, the film lost its director Seth Grahame-Smith due to ?creative differences.?

There is still no release date for the flick.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)