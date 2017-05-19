The FIRST LOOK of Jr NTR's 'Jai Lava Kusa' is FIERCE as hell, See Pictures!

The makers of 'Jai Lava Kusa' delighted their fans with two posters of the film...

Jai Lava Kusa is an upcoming movie starring Jr NTR and written and directed by K. S Ravindra. It is for the first time Jr NTR will be seen playing a triple role in a movie.

The much awaited moment for Nandamuri fans is finally here! The first look of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa is finally out it’s something to rejoice for the fans.

Why? Because the makers decided tp release not one but two posters of the film. Junior NTR is rocking with a dashing look in the first poster. While in the second poster he is seen in chains, fierce and carefree. However, the presence of Ravana in the background raises questions in our minds.

As it is a triple role movie, this is going to be Jr NTR’s most challenging role till date. Along with us, the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be out and now the posters have increased the anticipation for the movie even more.

Check out the posters here: