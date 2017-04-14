'The Fate of the Furious' writer has already planned new trilogy!

Chris Morgan and Vin Diesel are figuring out the future path for the 'Fast and Furious' franchise

With The Fate of the Furious hitting the theatres on Friday, writer Chris Morgan, who has been associated with the high-octane franchise since the third movie, is already talking about the new direction of the new trilogy.

At the recently concluded CinemaCon in Las Vegas, actor-producer Vin Diesel had said that the new three movies in the billionaire franchise will be a brand new trilogy. He had hinted at massive changes and that they began when new characters like Kurt Russell's Mr Nobody were introduced in Furious 7.

Diesel has said, "Somehow you manage to increase our audience. That makes us want to go to work. That gives us a certain pride in our work."

Morgan and Diesel have been in talks to shape the upcoming trilogy. In an interview with Variety, Morgan said that he knows how the last scene of the franchise looks.

"I can’t speak about that specifically, but Vin and I have talked about all the story points and areas we’d like to get into. I have a crystal clear image of what the last scene of the franchise needs to be and we’re working to get there."

The Fate of the Furious has added Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren on the roster. Scott Eastwood and Kristofer Hivju of Game of Thrones are also part of the new movie.

Series regulars like Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Dwayne Johnson, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jason Statham reprise their roles in the instalment directed by F Gary Gray.