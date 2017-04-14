The Fate of the Furious: Charlize Theron's mastermind is cool for Nathalie Emmanuel

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel says working alongside the Academy Award winning Charlize Theron in The Fate of the Furious was a dream come true for her.

Nathalie, who plays computer hacker Ramsey in the film, says their characters may be the opposite sides of a coin, but she was thrilled to get to meet Theron in person, reported Contactmusic.

"I was really excited when they announced the casting of Charlize Theron because, well, it's Charlize Theron and she's amazing!" she says.

"I've been a huge fan of her my whole life. She's definitely an actress that I've looked up to and watched her movies and just been in awe of her talent and beauty and everything. Now we've got her playing this awful but brilliant mastermind and it's just so cool."