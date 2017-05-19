Tendulkar briefs PM Modi about 'Sachin A Billion Dreams', receives blessings

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he briefed the latter about his upcoming biopic 'Sachin A Billion Dreams? and received his blessings.

Tendulkar shared this information on his official Twitter handle.

?Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings,? wrote the 44-year-old.

The movie captures the cricket and personal life of the master blaster in detail, revealing aspects of his life, which have never been heard of or seen before.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, ' Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is all set to release on May 26.

