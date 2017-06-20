Teller arrested for public intoxication but he denies it

"Whiplash" star Miles Teller was arrested by San Diego Police Department for public intoxication but the actor denied the charge, saying he was only "detained".

According to the Los Angeles Times, the SDPD, in a statement, confirmed that the 30-year-old actor was attending a party with friends over the weekend when an officer stopped him and found he "was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol."

"He was swinging from side to side, slurring words, and had bloodshot eyes," noted the officer who then decided to detain the star and evaluate him.

But Teller lost his balance and "almost fell into the street" and it was determined that he was "unable to care for his own safety", so he was taken into custody.

He, however, was given the opportunity to sober up at a detox centre but according to the police, Teller was "uncooperative with the volunteer staff" and therefore they arrested him for public intoxication instead.

Now, in a series of tweets, Teller has denied the arrest claims made by SDPD.

"Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime (sic)," Teller wrote.

"Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern," he added.

