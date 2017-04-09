Teigen donates over USD 5,000 to help beauty school student

Model Chrissy Teigen has helped an aspiring beauty school student, Mercedes Edney by donating USD 5,606 to her crowdfunding page YouCaring to cover her tuition fee.

Edney from Charlotte, North Carolina, had started a crowd-funding campaign online to raise over USD six million to pay for esthetician school, reported E! Online.

"I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now.

So excited to see you fulfill your dream," read a message on the page with Teigen's name on it.

Taking to Instagram, Edney wrote, "Something absolutely amazing happened last night. Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month."

"Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened. My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of USD 5605. I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser.

"@chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school. I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school.

I haven't been this happy in a very long time. Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted," Edney added alongside a receipt she received for paying part of her tuition.

