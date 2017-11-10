Taylor Swift releases video for sweet ballad 'New Year's Day'

Her latest studio album, 'Reputation' is out now!

Just a day before the release of her album Reputation, Taylor Swift showcased a live performance video of emotional ballad 'New Year's Day' during the episode of Kerry Washington's show Scandal.

The lyrics go

Don't read the last page

But I stay when it's hard or it's wrong or we're making mistakes

I want your midnights

But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day

The video was recorded during one of Taylor Swift's 'Secret Sessions' with select 500 fans. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the session that features in the video was recorded at Rhode Island rendezvous.

As promised, the album is out now and is available on iTunes.

There are 15 tracks on the list which feature collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Future.