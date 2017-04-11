Talking about nepotism an observation, not objection: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut started a debate on nepotism in the film industry, but the actress said her remark on Karan Johar's chat show was an observation and she does not have any objection with star kids joining Bollywood.

The actress said she is not on a mission against star kids as everyone in the industry is working to make good cinema.

"If you're talking about nepotism, it's not an objection, it's an observation. As an individual, it is my prerogative to leave my footsteps behind for the ones who will follow me. It is important they know where I fell, where I walked, stayed and ran...

"We should all work on it and not point fingers and make it sound like a fight to make the society more democratic for everyone," Kangana told reporters here.

The 30-year-old actress said the film industry has become more welcoming towards outsiders and the credit for the same goes to artistes coming from unconventional background and making it big in Bollywood.

"'What is an outsider?' We are all working to make cinema. Anyone working for some other intention is an outsider. I don't consider myself an outsider.

"Whoever comes from an unconventional background, they should work towards it and not say, 'Oh we have been lucky enough that we didn't face any discrimination or we are the chosen one, the industry has accepted us with open arms'," she said.

Kangana said the industry has a democratic environment today where actors can choose to openly say 'they cannot talk in English' and will still not be looked at differently.

"The fact that today in the industry we have a lot more democratic environment is also because of people like us who have been working at it. I see newcomers easily say 'I can't talk in English I will only talk in Hindi.' It's because we have made it appear cool.

"We are going to make outsiders feel and appear cool.

Kangana was speaking at the launch of Spring Summer collection of Melange by Lifestyle.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)